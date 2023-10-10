Norka to hold recruitment drives for nurses in October in Kochi and Mangaluru

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State government institution Norka Roots, in association with Yeovil International Recruitment, is organising employment drives for nurses for various National Health Service (NHS) Trusts across the United Kingdom (UK), in Kochi and Mangaluru in October. The drive in Mangaluru will be held at Taj Vivanta Hotel on October 17 and 18 and the drive in Kochi will be held at Hotel Le Meridian on October 10, 11, 13, 14, 20 and 21.

The recruitment drive is being held in view of the high demand for healthcare workers in the UK. Those having a degree or diploma in nursing can take part in the drive that aims to fill vacancies available in medical and surgical, emergency, theatre and mental health nursing. Proficiency in the English language, as demonstrated by IELTS or OET scores, is not required at the time of the interview.

For general medical & surgical/emergency nurses, a minimum of three years of experience in the relevant department within the last three years is needed. Theatre nurses should have at least two years of experience in the past two years. Mental health nurses should have at least six months of experience in a mental health ward within the past six months.

Nurses who have registered with the Nursing Council can expect a competitive Band 5 salary and additional benefits. Successful candidates having mental health nursing will receive support for OET training and exams directly from the NHS Trust.

To avail of this benefit, the nurses should have a minimum of six months of experience after their Nursing Council registration. Interested candidates should e-mail their bio-data, OET/IELTS scorecards, qualification certificates, passport copy, and other relevant documents to uknhs.norka@kerala.gov.in or can apply through the link provided in www.nifl.norkaroots.org.

