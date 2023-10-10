Satheesan seeks CM intervention to stop players leaving Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan has sought urgent intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in stemming the migration of noted sports players to other states due to the government’s neglect of them.

In a letter to the chief minister, Satheesan referred to reports that many prominent players including international badminton player HS Prannoy, and Triple Jump players Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker have announced their decision to represent other states as a protest against the government’s lackadaisical attitude towards them.

This would undoubtedly weaken the state’s sports sector, he pointed out. “In spite of winning medals for the country, our sports players are not appreciated at all by the Kerala government. Most players have not received the rewards announced by the state government. And there are many players who have been knocking on the doors of government offices for a job,” said Satheesan.

The leader of the Opposition said the government’s insult of the players who take pride in winning medals for the state, cannot be tolerated. The government should give a serious hearing to the issues raised by the players, as well as take all possible measures to prevent the players from leaving the state, he said.

