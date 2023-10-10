Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Satheesan seeks CM intervention to stop players leaving Kerala

The leader of the Opposition said the government’s insult of the players who take pride in winning medals for the state, cannot be tolerated.

Published: 10th October 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

VD Satheesan

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan has sought urgent intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in stemming the migration of noted sports players to other states due to the government’s neglect of them.

In a letter to the chief minister, Satheesan referred to reports that many prominent players including international badminton player HS Prannoy, and Triple Jump players Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker have announced their decision to represent other states as a protest against the government’s lackadaisical attitude towards them.

This would undoubtedly weaken the state’s sports sector, he pointed out. “In spite of winning medals for the country, our sports players are not appreciated at all by the Kerala government. Most players have not received the rewards announced by the state government. And there are many players who have been knocking on the doors of government offices for a job,” said Satheesan.

The leader of the Opposition said the government’s insult of the players who take pride in winning medals for the state, cannot be tolerated. The government should give a serious hearing to the issues raised by the players, as well as take all possible measures to prevent the players from leaving the state, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VD Satheesan Pinarayi Vijayan migration sports players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp