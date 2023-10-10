‘Tales from the Bull and the Tiger’ comes to Kerala 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned classical dancer Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant will lead a team of performers on a week-long Kerala tour from October 10, presenting her power-packed Bharatanatyam-Kuchipudi production at seven venues from Kannur to Kovalam.

Excerpts from the trailblazing ‘Tales from the Bull and the Tiger’ will be staged by 10 dancers, bringing to life Ganesha, Skanda, Parvati and Shiva through poetry, music and philosophy in Sanskrit and Tamil.

The experimental production, which retells the stories of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi, as told by the godly couple’s vahanas Nandi and Simha, has been acclaimed for its riveting choreography backed by precision and aesthetics.

The last two legs of the tour will be in Thiruvananthapuram — Kovalam on October 15 and the next day as part of Soorya Festival in the city. The final show in the series will feature the full 77-minute version with 23 artistes.

