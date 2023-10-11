CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate KSUM’s IEDC Summit tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the eighth edition of Asia’s largest conclave for aspiring student entrepreneurs, the IEDC (Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres) Summit, organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in association with College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) on Thursday. Higher Education Minister R Bindu will preside over the function, which will be attended by Rathan U Kelkar, secretary, of Electronics and IT, Government of Kerala, and KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika.

‘Circle of Innovation’ will be the theme of the event, which aims to bring together innovators from various domains. Leading personalities and entrepreneurs will address the conclave on CET’s campus. More than 10,000 participants are expected to be a part of the summit.

KSUM has about 453 IEDCs, functioning in various educational institutions across Kerala, thereby providing avenues for students to learn, collaborate and transform their innovative ideas into prototypes of viable products and services. They work on domains ranging from agriculture and medicine to polytechnic and engineering.

Emphasising the significance of the IEDC Summit in boosting student innovators, Anoop Ambika said the event will provide a kick-start to aspiring student innovators and young entrepreneurship enthusiasts.

Ishita Roy, principal secretary, Department of Higher Education, Government of Kerala, Saji Gopinath, vice-chancellor, Kerala Technological University and Digital University of Kerala and Savier J S, principal, CET, will attend the inaugural ceremony.

