Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate KSUM’s IEDC Summit tomorrow

Emphasising the significance of the IEDC Summit in boosting student innovators, Anoop Ambika said the event will provide a kick-start to aspiring student innovators and young entrepreneurs.

Published: 11th October 2023 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the eighth edition of Asia’s largest conclave for aspiring student entrepreneurs, the IEDC (Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres) Summit, organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in association with College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) on Thursday. Higher Education Minister R Bindu will preside over the function, which will be attended by Rathan U Kelkar, secretary, of Electronics and IT, Government of Kerala, and KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika.

‘Circle of Innovation’ will be the theme of the event, which aims to bring together innovators from various domains. Leading personalities and entrepreneurs will address the conclave on CET’s campus. More than 10,000 participants are expected to be a part of the summit.

KSUM has about 453 IEDCs, functioning in various educational institutions across Kerala, thereby providing avenues for students to learn, collaborate and transform their innovative ideas into prototypes of viable products and services. They work on domains ranging from agriculture and medicine to polytechnic and engineering.

Emphasising the significance of the IEDC Summit in boosting student innovators, Anoop Ambika said the event will provide a kick-start to aspiring student innovators and young entrepreneurship enthusiasts. 

Ishita Roy, principal secretary, Department of Higher Education, Government of Kerala, Saji Gopinath, vice-chancellor, Kerala Technological University and Digital University of Kerala and Savier J S, principal, CET, will attend the inaugural ceremony. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan IEDC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp