Kerala: Envoys from 75 nations invited to ayurveda meet

The biennial event is organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action with the Ministry of Ayush and other organisations.

Published: 11th October 2023 10:11 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure more participation, organisers of the fifth Global Ayurveda Festival 2023, to be held from December 1 to 5 at the Greenfield Stadium here have invited envoys from 75 countries. Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, chairman of the organising committee, has invited ambassadors from 75 countries to the meeting that focuses on Ayurveda’s potential in addressing many health challenges of the world.

The theme of the meeting is ‘Emerging Challenges in Healthcare & A Resurgent Ayurveda’. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the chief patron of the organising committee, which has over 200 members. Muraleedharan says the participation of ambassadors will help firmly position Ayurveda in the global arena as an affordable, sustainable and inclusive solution for health challenges of the modern era.

“This edition of GAF will be the largest ever on Ayurveda. It will set a platform for global networking of ayurveda practitioners and stakeholders,” Muraleedharan said. The biennial event is organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action with the Ministry of Ayush and other organisations.

