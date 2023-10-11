‘Valiyathura Pier holds immense potential’

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The iconic Valiyathura pier, a popular tourist spot in the capital, has been in a dire state for the past couple of years. The back-to-back cyclonic storms, sea erosion and violent waves contributed to the structural damage. Now, the pier will be revived soon.

Valiyathura Pier, which offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea, attracts scores of locals and tourists daily, and the Kerala State Maritime Board (KSMB), the custodian of the pier and the attached property is planning to tap the immense potential of the location by developing it under the PPP model.

An official of KSMB said that a project monitoring committee will be formed to implement the project. The board has plans to invite global investors to come up with suitable proposals to redevelop the structure.

“All the efforts we took in the past to restore and renovate the pier have gone in vain. Even the money the government had invested there has gone wasted, and we don’t want to repeat any of those mistakes. However, the property has immense potential, so we are exploring ways to develop the location under the PPP model,” said a KSMB official.

The Board owns around 4.5 acres of land in close proximity to the pier. “We have an office and warehouse there, and investing so much in office buildings is not feasible, and even if the government pumps in huge amounts of money, it will not help boost the local economy. A study carried out by IIT Madras has proposed a project worth Rs 20 crore. Huge investment is required, and the government is not in a position to spare so much,” said an official.

The KSMB is planning to invite expressions of interest after floating a global tender. “Tourism-targeted development is a major possibility. An investor meeting will be held soon to get an overview of the proposals and ideas they will be pitching. Such development will help generate local jobs too, and the government will also earn through taxes by keeping the property in our possession,” the official added.

