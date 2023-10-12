Cabinet allots land for P Govinda Pillai study centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to allot land to set up a study centre in honour of Marxist ideologue P Govinda Pillai and for the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to build its regional office.

A total of 8.01 are (19.79 cent) of land will be allotted to set up the P Govinda Pillai Samskrithi Padana Gaveshana Kendram at Thycaud on lease for ten years.

An amount of Rs 100 will be levied per are of land every year. As much as 25 cent of land at Cheruvakkal will be sold to the NHAI. Fair value of the land, Rs 1,38, 92,736, will be charged from the NHAI.

The meeting also decided to create 79 posts in the six new nursing colleges in the government sector. The colleges are in the Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts.

Five posts of principal, 14 assistant professors, 6 senior superintendents each, librarian grade 1, clerk and office attendant are some of the posts sanctioned. Some other temporary posts were also sanctioned.

Nine new posts will be created in the Drug Testing Laboratory in Thrissur. The administrative sanction will be given to reconstruct the Tanur bridge for Rs 17.35 crore.

The tenure of the retired superintending engineers assigned to examine the quality of works under the chief minister’s Local Road Rebuild Project will be extended till 31 March 2024.

The meeting sanctioned a programme to settle the spillover liability of district panchayats. Under this, a 10-40% cut will be effected on the sanctioned fund to district panchayats to mobilise Rs 148.0175 crore.

