Cash-for-job scam: Haridas records statement before magistrate

Though Haridas was arraigned as an accused, police sources indicate that he won’t be immediately arrested. Instead, he will be summoned for questioning under CrPC Section 41 A.

Published: 12th October 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 08:36 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the ongoing investigation into the cash-for-job allegations, Haridas Kummali was produced before the magistrate court on Wednesday and his statement was recorded under CrPC section 164.

The Cantonment police had initially charged Haridas as an accused in the case, accusing him of fabricating evidence against Veena George’s personal staff member, Akhil Mathew, and of offering bribes to secure a job for his daughter-in-law.

Though Haridas was arraigned as an accused, police sources indicate that he won’t be immediately arrested. Instead, he will be summoned for questioning under CrPC Section 41 A. The police will proceed with an arrest only if he fails to appear for questioning.

Earlier, the police claimed that Haridas had confessed to making the allegations under the influence of co-accused individuals, including Abdul Basith, Akhil Sajeev, M K Raees, and Lenin Raj.

Sources suggest that Basith, who was arrested on Tuesday, did not disclose his role in the alleged crime. However, the police have identified multiple financial transactions between Haridas and Basith.

Haridas had previously alleged that he paid Rs 1.75 lakh in bribes to Akhil Mathew, a personal staff member of Veena George, and others to secure a position for his daughter-in-law as a homeo medical officer in the Ayush Mission. 

Subsequently, the police initiated a case based on the complaint filed by Akhil Mathew, who argued that the allegations were baseless and requested an investigation into the matter.   

