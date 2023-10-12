Emergency mock drill conducted at Thiruvananthapuram airport

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, under the aegis of Thiruvananthapuram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), organised Phoenix 2023, the biennial scheduled full-scale aerodrome emergency exercise (FSAEE) at the airport on Wednesday.

This full-scale, simulated exercise is in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the specific recommendation of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The DGCA mandates airports to hold the exercise every second year.

The two-hour exercise was a culmination of the 180-day-long preparations and involved collaborative actions by various stakeholders involved with the airport operations, who responded as per the roles and responsibilities assigned to them.

The exercise aims to strengthen and validate the efficiency and efficacy of the airport operator and stakeholders in dealing with an actual emergency.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, under the aegis of Thiruvananthapuram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), organised Phoenix 2023, the biennial scheduled full-scale aerodrome emergency exercise (FSAEE) at the airport on Wednesday. This full-scale, simulated exercise is in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the specific recommendation of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The DGCA mandates airports to hold the exercise every second year. The two-hour exercise was a culmination of the 180-day-long preparations and involved collaborative actions by various stakeholders involved with the airport operations, who responded as per the roles and responsibilities assigned to them. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The exercise aims to strengthen and validate the efficiency and efficacy of the airport operator and stakeholders in dealing with an actual emergency. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp