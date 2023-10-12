Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Emergency mock drill conducted at Thiruvananthapuram airport

The exercise aims to strengthen and validate the efficiency and efficacy of the airport operator and stakeholders to deal with an actual emergency. 

International terminal of Thiruvananthapuram airport

Thiruvananthapuram Airport. ( File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, under the aegis of Thiruvananthapuram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), organised Phoenix 2023, the biennial scheduled full-scale aerodrome emergency exercise (FSAEE) at the airport on Wednesday. 

This full-scale, simulated exercise is in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the specific recommendation of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The DGCA mandates airports to hold the exercise every second year. 

The two-hour exercise was a culmination of the 180-day-long preparations and involved collaborative actions by various stakeholders involved with the airport operations, who responded as per the roles and responsibilities assigned to them. 

The exercise aims to strengthen and validate the efficiency and efficacy of the airport operator and stakeholders in dealing with an actual emergency. 

