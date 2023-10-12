LSG dept ordinance proposes hefty fines against litterers in Kerala

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to tighten regulatory mechanism for effective enforcement of waste management rules and make the state garbage-free by March 2024, the state government has given nod to the ordinances mooted by the Local Self Government Department to bring in an amendment to the Kerala Municipality Act and Kerala Panchayati Raj Act.

The ordinance proposes imposing hefty fines on polluters and giving tax waivers and more amenities for residents living near waste treatment plants. Rs 10,000 to 50,000 and imprisonment upto one year will be imposed on violators who pollute waterbodies. A spot fine of upto Rs 5,000 will be imposed on violators who dump waste in public.

Violators who manage wastewater illegally will be fined between Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000. The waste generators who do not manage their waste as per norms will be fined Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000.

A top official of LSGD told TNIE that the ordinance aims to bring the panchayat and municipal acts in alignment with the Solid Waste Management Rules of the Central Environment Protection Act.

In an effort to tone down local protests against waste management projects, the ordinance proposes special provisions to give tax relaxation, introduce welfare measures, and provide incentives and amenities like park, playgrounds, swap shops, gyms etc for people who live near waste management projects.

Those refusing to give user fees for waste handlers will also be penalised and 50 per cent fine will be collected as revenue dues after a grace period.

Penalty

D10,000 to D50,000 and imprisonment upto one year will be imposed on violators who pollute waterbodies

A spot fine of upto D5,000 will be imposed on violators who dump waste in public

Violators who manage wastewater illegally will be fined between D5,000 to D50,000

