Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Child found in ‘cradle’ in Thiruvananthapuram named after Nobel prize recipient

Baby Narges is the sixth infant to have been found in the cradle, which was modernised and inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in January this year.

Published: 14th October 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

baby abandoned, cradle

Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A seven-day-old girl child who was found in the cradle (ammathottil) of the Kerala State Child Welfare Council (KSCWC)  in Thiruvananthapuram has been named after Nobel Prize winner for peace Narges Mohammadi. 

The naming of the girl gained significance when the war between Israel and Hamas entered its seventh day and amid the collective fight for global peace. 

Baby Narges is the sixth infant to have been found in the cradle, which was modernised and inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in January this year. The baby was found in the ‘ammathottil’ by the council staff around 1.30 am on Friday. 

Narges Mohammadi, who is currently jailed in Iran, has been fighting for women’s rights in the country. In a statement, council general secretary G L Arun Gopi said they decided to name the girl ‘Narges’ as an endorsement to the global call for peace. 

The modernised cradle at the State Child Welfare Committee headquarters is equipped with modern technology to receive abandoned children. A message indicating the arrival of the ‘baby guest’ appeared on the monitor installed at the adoption centre, recording the child’s picture and weight. 

Following this, a siren sounded. Nurses, midwives, and security personnel on duty reached the cradle and took the child from the adoption centre to the Government Children’s and Women’s Hospital at Thycaud for a health check-up in the morning.

“The child has been kept in the same hospital for follow-up treatment as per the doctor’s instructions. Narges is the fourth baby to have been rescued in the past one and a half months with the help of the modernised cradle. Five of the six children recovered from the ‘ammathottil’ were boys. Narges is also the 587th child to have been rescued in the state through the ‘ammathottil’ since its inception in Thiruvananthapuram on November 14, 2002,” Arun said in the statement.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSCWC Narges Mohammadi Child abandoned

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp