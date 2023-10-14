Inquiry against cop who attacked Kerala youth begins

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has initiated a departmental inquiry into the incident wherein a youth who rang up the control room to report a crime, was allegedly attacked by cops.

Sanish, who is a paramedic in a private hospital in the city, was allegedly attacked by the cops attached to Vanchiyoor police on Monday night.

Sanish had called the control room to report about a person being attacked by an assailant at Kavaradi Junction. By midnight, the police summoned Sanish to Kavaradi Junction and allegedly beat him up. The visuals of the incident were recorded in a CCTV camera installed in the location.

The city police suspended a senior civil police officer, Aneesh, in connection with the incident after Sanish filed a complaint with the Commissioner.

The police version is that Sanish was in an intoxicated state and verbally abused the cops.

