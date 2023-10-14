Kerala: Australian delegation visits Technopark to explore business collab opportunities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A delegation of Northern Territory (NT), Australia, government officials, Australian Consulate delegates from Chennai, and NT business delegates along with NT Deputy Chief Minister Nicole Manison visited Technopark to explore collaboration opportunities for increased bilateral engagements between the NT and Kerala’s IT sector.

At the event held at Technopark Park Centre, Electronics and IT department secretary Rathan U Kelkar welcomed the delegation. In his opening address, Rathan gave an insight into Kerala and its vibrant IT ecosystem.

Nicole, in her keynote address, gave an overview of the Northern Territory and its potential business opportunities. It was followed by a series of discussions and presentations by Consul General Sarah Kirlew, DITT CEO Shawn Drabsch, Investment Commissioner Kelly Ralston, and the business delegates of NT.

From the Kerala IT fraternity, Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair gave an introduction about the sector and Technopark. An interactive session subsequently followed on collaboration prospects between the two territories (NT and Kerala) of their respective countries for increased bilateral engagements.

KSpace CEO G Levin, GTech secretary Sreekumar V, Professor Alex James from DuK, GTech CEO Vishnu V Nair, and the space and IT industry leaders of Kerala actively participated in the interactive session with the visiting dignitaries, which generated immense interest in the fields of energy, digital technology, space, and defence. The event culminated with CMO IT Parks Manjit Cherian delivering the vote of thanks.

