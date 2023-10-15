Government speeds up land acquisition proceedings for proposed Vallakadavu bridge

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has sped up the land acquisition proceedings for the proposed bridge at Vallakadavu in the city.

All the landowners who needed to concede their lands were called to the Thiruvananthapuram Taluk office on October 27 to submit their property documents to the tahsildar for verification. Once the verification is completed, the revenue department will dispense the compensation as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Subsequently, the land will be handed over to the Public Works Department to float a tender for the construction. PWD sources said that the land acquisition will be completed within two months and construction is expected to begin by January. A total of 30 landowners have agreed to surrender their land to facilitate the bridge construction. The project has been pending for over a decade now.

In May 2023, the project received an administrative sanction of Rs 39.80 crore. The 136-year-old Vallakadavu bridge is located on the main road connecting Thiruvananthapuram city with the coastal area and the airport.

“The evaluation of the land required for the bridge construction has been completed. We informed all landowners to come to the Taluk office and produce the documents. The verification will be done at a fast pace, and the land will be handed over to the PWD within two months. PWD will invite tenders, and hopefully, the construction can be started early next year,” a revenue official told TNIE. In 1887, a bridge was built across the Parvathy Puthanar to connect Shankhumukham, Beemapally, and Valiyathura. Last year, the old bridge was closed as it was in a dilapidated state. The PWD also built a temporary bridge last year, and Rs 5 crore was initially allocated for the new bridge. However, due to the acquisition of land and changes in the design of the bridge, the estimated amount has increased.

The district administration has issued 11(1) notifications to initiate land acquisition in 2021. It is learned that one acre of land is required for the construction of the bridge. The new bridge will come up on the left side of the temporary bridge going towards Valiyathura. The new bridge will have a length of 500 meters.

The project was announced when V S Achuthanandan was the chief minister. Raagam Rahim, a human rights activist, had worked tirelessly for the realisation of the new bridge. He had also approached the High Court and State Human Rights Commission several times to expedite the new bridge at Vallakadavu.

“I am happy that this project is becoming a reality. I was planning to approach the court earlier this year as the administrative sanction for the project got delayed. However, it received approval in May. I am working closely on this project and have regular communication with the officials concerned. We are expecting to finish all the acquisition proceedings very soon to ensure the beginning of bridge construction at the earliest,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has sped up the land acquisition proceedings for the proposed bridge at Vallakadavu in the city. All the landowners who needed to concede their lands were called to the Thiruvananthapuram Taluk office on October 27 to submit their property documents to the tahsildar for verification. Once the verification is completed, the revenue department will dispense the compensation as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013. Subsequently, the land will be handed over to the Public Works Department to float a tender for the construction. PWD sources said that the land acquisition will be completed within two months and construction is expected to begin by January. A total of 30 landowners have agreed to surrender their land to facilitate the bridge construction. The project has been pending for over a decade now.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In May 2023, the project received an administrative sanction of Rs 39.80 crore. The 136-year-old Vallakadavu bridge is located on the main road connecting Thiruvananthapuram city with the coastal area and the airport. “The evaluation of the land required for the bridge construction has been completed. We informed all landowners to come to the Taluk office and produce the documents. The verification will be done at a fast pace, and the land will be handed over to the PWD within two months. PWD will invite tenders, and hopefully, the construction can be started early next year,” a revenue official told TNIE. In 1887, a bridge was built across the Parvathy Puthanar to connect Shankhumukham, Beemapally, and Valiyathura. Last year, the old bridge was closed as it was in a dilapidated state. The PWD also built a temporary bridge last year, and Rs 5 crore was initially allocated for the new bridge. However, due to the acquisition of land and changes in the design of the bridge, the estimated amount has increased. The district administration has issued 11(1) notifications to initiate land acquisition in 2021. It is learned that one acre of land is required for the construction of the bridge. The new bridge will come up on the left side of the temporary bridge going towards Valiyathura. The new bridge will have a length of 500 meters. The project was announced when V S Achuthanandan was the chief minister. Raagam Rahim, a human rights activist, had worked tirelessly for the realisation of the new bridge. He had also approached the High Court and State Human Rights Commission several times to expedite the new bridge at Vallakadavu. “I am happy that this project is becoming a reality. I was planning to approach the court earlier this year as the administrative sanction for the project got delayed. However, it received approval in May. I am working closely on this project and have regular communication with the officials concerned. We are expecting to finish all the acquisition proceedings very soon to ensure the beginning of bridge construction at the earliest,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp