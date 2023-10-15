Outer ring road: More landowners to stage protest for compensation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly 500 landowners, including women, from various panchayats in the district residing near the proposed alignment of the outer ring road project, are set to stage a massive protest on Monday in front of the special tahsildar’s office at Kilimanoor.

Their demand is for swift intervention in the disbursement of compensation for the land acquired for the project. The landowners, hailing from Pulimath, Koduvazhunnoor, Kilimanoor, Vellalloor, Nagaroor, and Vamanapuram villages, will participate in the protest.

In addition to the concerned landowners, activists from the BJP and Congress parties will also be present to demonstrate solidarity with the group. Many of the affected landowners have been unable to carry out any land transactions due to the prolonged delay in the land acquisition process.

While an earlier plan was in place to submit a representation to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the programme scheduled for last week had to be postponed, citing inconvenience to the minister. The tentative rescheduled date for the event is now set for November 6. Initial reports had suggested the possibility of an unofficial meeting between Gadkari and Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, to discuss matters concerning the outer ring road. Last week, the CM reiterated the assurance that the land acquisition process would be expedited, emphasising that there should be no cause for concern.

“We are not against development, but our livelihood is equally important. I possess 29 cents of land, which is set to be acquired for the project. Despite submitting the required documents a year ago, I, along with many others, have not received any communication from the concerned department regarding compensation,”said Vincent, a resident of Sasthampara, who also highlighted the financial strain caused by the situation.

“I have even borrowed Rs 2.5 lakh from private money lenders to give an advance on a property, but I am not in a position to pay until I receive the compensation.I have no other option but to commit suicide if I don’t get the money at the earliest,”he added.

Similarly, other affected landowners have raised their own grievances, citing obstacles in property transactions due to the project’s uncertain nature, and the fact that their property title deeds are in the possession of the revenue wing.

Meanwhile, over 100 landowners rom three panchayats - Kattakada, Vilappil, and Maranalloor - staged a protest in front of the Vilappilshala special tahsildar office on Tuesday, echoing the same demand. Following a meeting with the tahsildar, they were informed that a decision on the project would be made during Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s upcoming visit to the state.

Despite earlier reports indicating the government’s intention to provide ‘market value’ for the affected properties, the residents have expressed concerns over the lack of communication regarding the compensation process. Some have even alleged that the government did not inform them about any public hearings. The affected residents emphasised the lack of clarity regarding the project’s alignment or the compensation amount, with neither the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) nor the state government providing satisfactory answers.

A senior revenue official, when approached for comments, stated that the state government is yet to finalize the compensation amount.”We are in the initial process of land acquisition. In the next phase we will take a decision on the compensation-if it is fair value or market value. And, the government will take a decision soon in this regard,” the official said.

RESCHEDULED PLAN

While earlier plan was in place to submit a representation to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the programme scheduled for last week had to be postponed, citing inconvenience. The tentative rescheduled date for the event is now set for November 6.



