Stayed at MLA hostel, reveals job fraud accused Basith

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Basith, the suspect in the alleged graft case related to the office of Health Minister Veena George, has revealed that he stayed at the MLA hostel when he came to Thiruvananthapuram along with Haridas, the complainant.

This was revealed by Basith before the Cantonment police during an interrogation in Malappuram on Saturday. Basith said he resided at Kodungallur MLA and CPI leader Sunil Kumar’s room when he accompanied the complainant Haridas to the state capital for the appointment recommendation.

However, Sunil Kumar said he is not related to Basith, who was given the former’s PA’s (personal assistant) room on the grounds of being a party worker. Haridas, a native of Malappuram, was taken to the secretariat by Basith under the false impression that he would be able to meet the health minister’s PA in connection with the appointment of a medical officer.

When he was in Thiruvananthapuram with Haridas on April 10 and 11, he stayed in Sunil Kumar’s room. However, Basith told the police that the room was arranged through an old friend. Basith, a former AISF leader, was expelled from the outfit for anti-organisational activities.

Basith also told the police that he had accompanied Haridas to the MLA hostel to gain his trust. Haridas returned without being able to visit the health minister’s office. Sunil Kumar told reporters that people who come to the capital for various purposes are usually given a room if party workers introduce them, and he does not know Basith. The Cantonment police will collect evidence with Basith at various places in Manjeri.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Basith, the suspect in the alleged graft case related to the office of Health Minister Veena George, has revealed that he stayed at the MLA hostel when he came to Thiruvananthapuram along with Haridas, the complainant. This was revealed by Basith before the Cantonment police during an interrogation in Malappuram on Saturday. Basith said he resided at Kodungallur MLA and CPI leader Sunil Kumar’s room when he accompanied the complainant Haridas to the state capital for the appointment recommendation. However, Sunil Kumar said he is not related to Basith, who was given the former’s PA’s (personal assistant) room on the grounds of being a party worker. Haridas, a native of Malappuram, was taken to the secretariat by Basith under the false impression that he would be able to meet the health minister’s PA in connection with the appointment of a medical officer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When he was in Thiruvananthapuram with Haridas on April 10 and 11, he stayed in Sunil Kumar’s room. However, Basith told the police that the room was arranged through an old friend. Basith, a former AISF leader, was expelled from the outfit for anti-organisational activities. Basith also told the police that he had accompanied Haridas to the MLA hostel to gain his trust. Haridas returned without being able to visit the health minister’s office. Sunil Kumar told reporters that people who come to the capital for various purposes are usually given a room if party workers introduce them, and he does not know Basith. The Cantonment police will collect evidence with Basith at various places in Manjeri. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp