Unprecedented downpour inundates most parts of district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Extreme heavy rainfall of up to 21cm that lashed the district during the past 24 hours inundated several parts of Thiruvananthapuram, including Technopark and adjoining areas on Sunday. The overnight downpour flooded many houses, forcing people to shift to adjacent relief camps.

As many as 875 people have taken shelter in 21 relief camps across the district. In Thiruvananthapuram taluk alone, 580 people have been housed in 16 relief camps. Six houses were destroyed, and 11 were partially damaged in the rain.

While Thiruvananthapuram airport recorded 21.1cm of rainfall, the city limits received rainfall of up to 11.8cm in 24 hours. District Collector Geromic George said unprecedented heavy rainfall in a short span led to water logging in many areas of the district. The sea level was also high, slowing down the receding of water from flooded areas.

The Thettiyar canal near Technopark Phase III overflowed, inundating many residential areas. It also caused flooding at Technopark Phase I near Gayathri and Amstor buildings. The main front gate of Technopark has been temporarily closed due to severe waterlogging in the area.

Many techies who were residing at hostels and as paying guests near the IT park were stranded in their homes due to flooding. The Fire and Rescue Services team soon arrived at the area and shifted them to the camps and safer places using rubber boats.

According to Rajeev Krishnan, a representative of Prathidhwani, a socio-cultural organisation of Technopark employees, it was the heaviest rain that lashed the IT park and adjoining areas. Along with heavy rainfall, the overflowing of Thettiyar canal aggravated the situation, he said.

City areas, including Gowreeshapattom, Chackai, Sreekaryam, Kazhakootam and Kulathooor, were also flooded. Many houses were fully or partially destroyed at Pothencode, Venjaramoodu, Ambalathinkara, and Thekkumoodu.

The main road that connects Balaramapuram and Neyyattinara was inundated, and traffic was disrupted after a tree fell on the road. However, no casualties were reported. The worst-affected areas in the district are Neyyattinkara, Nedumanagad and Varkala. The agricultural fields at Vellayani, Chenkal and Neyyattinkara were also damaged due to severe waterlogging. The high-range areas were also vastly affected due to heavy rain. The shutters of the Peppara and Neyyar dams have also been raised.

The district collector has restrained people from visiting Ponmudi, Kallar, and Meenmutty waterfalls. He has instructed the tahsildars to coordinate the relief activities and deliver necessary assistance to the rain-affected areas. He also informed that the taluk control rooms are fully equipped and working 24 hours a day.

Holiday declared for educational institutions

A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Thiruvananthapuram district on Monday. Kerala University has postponed all exams scheduled on Monday

