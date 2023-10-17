Cash-for-job scam: Kerala police to check for political conspiracy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police probing the cash-for-job accusation raised by a Malappuram native against the office of Health Minister Veena George are now delving into the possibility of a political conspiracy behind the controversy. Police sources disclosed that the claim made by Haridas regarding the payment of bribes was fabricated and that the entire episode was concocted.

“The accused even invented a fictitious character and claimed to have received a bribe from them. However, no such transaction has taken place,” sources said.

Meanwhile, the police have retracted their earlier stance that Haridas was charged as an accused. Commissioner C Nagaraju clarified that Haridas is currently considered a suspect, and whether he will be formally charged depends on his cooperation with the ongoing investigation.“He has been listed as a suspect and not as an accused. He was involved in the plot orchestrated by the accused. However, we cannot label everyone involved in the case as accused until we have evidence. This is the legal counsel we have received. He has been served a notice under CrPC section 41 C,” the commissioner added.

When asked about the likelihood of Haridas’ imminent arrest, the commissioner emphasised that it is contingent upon how he responds to the notice.

Additionally, police sources revealed that they are searching for three more persons who played roles in the alleged conspiracy.

