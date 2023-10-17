Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cash-for-job scam: Kerala police to check for political conspiracy

When asked about the likelihood of Haridas’ imminent arrest, the commissioner emphasised that it is contingent upon how he responds to  the notice.

Published: 17th October 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | B P Deepu)

Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police probing the cash-for-job accusation raised by a Malappuram native against the office of Health Minister Veena George are now delving into the possibility of a political conspiracy behind the controversy. Police sources disclosed that the claim made by Haridas regarding the payment of bribes was fabricated and that the entire episode was concocted.

“The accused even invented a fictitious character and claimed to have received a bribe from them. However, no such transaction has taken place,” sources said.

Meanwhile, the police have retracted their earlier stance that Haridas was charged as an accused. Commissioner C Nagaraju clarified  that Haridas is currently considered a suspect, and whether he will be formally charged depends on his cooperation with the ongoing  investigation.“He has been listed as a suspect and not as an accused. He was involved in the plot orchestrated by the accused. However, we cannot label everyone involved in the case as accused until we have evidence. This is the legal counsel we have received.  He has been served a notice under CrPC section 41 C,” the commissioner added.

When asked about the likelihood of Haridas’ imminent arrest, the commissioner emphasised that it is contingent upon how he responds to the notice.

Additionally, police sources revealed that they are searching for three more persons who played roles in the alleged conspiracy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cash-for-job Scam Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp