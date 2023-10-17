Flood aftermath: 67-year-old found dead in inundated house in Thiruvananthapuram's Balanagar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 67-year-old man, Vikraman, a native of Balanagar near All Saints’ College, was found dead by his family in his flooded house on Monday morning. His body was found drowned in the flooded room in his house by his wife at around 11 am on Monday. Following the deluge, the wife and children of the deceased had moved to another home. According to sources, Vikraman stayed back at the house. On Monday morning, the wife visited the house to check on her husband and found him dead and floating in the submerged house.

A total of 2,424 people who were displaced in the floods, are continuing in 31 relief camps in the district. On Monday, around 634 people took shelter in the two new relief camps opened in the district. This is in addition to the 29 active camps that were opened on Sunday. According to the District Disaster Management Authority, around 1,790 people are continuing in the camps.

The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert in the district on Tuesday and has predicted a rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.mm in isolated places in the district.

As per preliminary estimates, crop loss of Rs 89.87 lakh was reported in the district in the floods due to the heavy rain. Around 438 farmers have suffered heavy loss. Around 234.05 hectares of agriculture resources were damaged between October 13 and 16. Pallichal grama panchayat reported the most crop damage to the tune of `36.17 lakh.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 67-year-old man, Vikraman, a native of Balanagar near All Saints’ College, was found dead by his family in his flooded house on Monday morning. His body was found drowned in the flooded room in his house by his wife at around 11 am on Monday. Following the deluge, the wife and children of the deceased had moved to another home. According to sources, Vikraman stayed back at the house. On Monday morning, the wife visited the house to check on her husband and found him dead and floating in the submerged house. A total of 2,424 people who were displaced in the floods, are continuing in 31 relief camps in the district. On Monday, around 634 people took shelter in the two new relief camps opened in the district. This is in addition to the 29 active camps that were opened on Sunday. According to the District Disaster Management Authority, around 1,790 people are continuing in the camps. The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert in the district on Tuesday and has predicted a rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.mm in isolated places in the district. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per preliminary estimates, crop loss of Rs 89.87 lakh was reported in the district in the floods due to the heavy rain. Around 438 farmers have suffered heavy loss. Around 234.05 hectares of agriculture resources were damaged between October 13 and 16. Pallichal grama panchayat reported the most crop damage to the tune of `36.17 lakh. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp