Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Flood aftermath: 67-year-old found dead in inundated house in Thiruvananthapuram's Balanagar

The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert in the district on Tuesday and has predicted a rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.mm in isolated places in the district.  

Published: 17th October 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

People drying their belongings at Kannammoola on Monday, a day after flash floods ravaged Thiruvananthapuram district. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

People drying their belongings at Kannammoola on Monday, a day after flash floods ravaged Thiruvananthapuram district. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 67-year-old man, Vikraman, a native of Balanagar near All Saints’ College, was found dead by his family in his flooded house on Monday morning. His body was found drowned in the flooded room in his house by his wife at around 11 am on Monday. Following the deluge, the wife and children of the deceased had moved to another home. According to sources, Vikraman stayed back at the house. On Monday morning, the wife visited the house to check on her husband and found him dead and floating in the submerged house. 

A total of 2,424 people who were displaced in the floods, are continuing in 31 relief camps in the district. On Monday, around 634 people took shelter in the two new relief camps opened in the district. This is in addition to the 29 active camps that were opened on Sunday. According to the District Disaster Management Authority, around 1,790 people are continuing in the camps. 

The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert in the district on Tuesday and has predicted a rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.mm in isolated places in the district.  

As per preliminary estimates, crop loss of Rs 89.87 lakh was reported in the district in the floods due to the heavy rain. Around 438 farmers have suffered heavy loss. Around 234.05 hectares of agriculture resources were damaged between October 13 and 16. Pallichal grama panchayat reported the most crop damage to the tune of `36.17 lakh.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flood drown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp