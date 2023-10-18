Kerala: Bail plea of lawyer who drafted fake appointment letter turned down

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bail plea of a Malappuram-based lawyer, who is the third accused in the case pertaining to cash-for-job scam, was rejected by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here on Tuesday. The bail application of M K Raees was turned down by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court after public prosecutor Manu Kallampally vehemently objected to it.

The prosecutor argued that the fake appointment letter drafted in the name of Ayush Mission was prepared using the mobile phone of Raees.

The prosecutor further argued that a detailed probe is on to find out why the accused conspired against the government and also prompted Haridas to raise the complaint.

The prosecutor also informed the court that the police are also looking into whether there was any political conspiracy targeting the office of the health minister and opposed the bail plea.

The lawyer of Raees argued that his party was innocent and since he has been in judicial custody for more than 14 days, he should be released on bail.

However, the court was not impressed. Raees was arrested on charges of fabricating documents by colluding with prime accused Akhil Sajeev and co-accused Lenin Raj, who is still at large.

The police version is that the phoney appointment order issued in the name of Ayush Mission was fabricated using Raees’s mobile phone.

The appointment order was issued to the daughter-in-law of Haridas Kammali, who alleged that the office of Health Minister Veena George had taken bribe from him to provide the job.

The Cantonment police had registered a case on the basis of a complaint filed by Akhil Mathew, personal staff of Veena.

The police had arrested Raees and Abdul Basith alleging they had fabricated documents to raise the bogus allegation against Akhil Mathew.

