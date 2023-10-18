Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Keraleeyam: Flash mob peps up pre-celebrations

The grand finale will be held as an offline contest in Thiruvananthapuram, with an attractive prize of Rs one lakh cash.

Published: 18th October 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

'Keraleeyam 2023'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dance Vibes, a  flash mob by female students, was performed at various locations in the capital as a precursor to the Keraleeyam festivities. The events took place on Tuesday at University College, Civil Station, Kudapanakkunnu, and Kanakakkunnu, drawing the attention of numerous onlookers, including District Collector Geromic George, Assistant Collector Aswathy Srinivas, and ADM Anil Jose.

The upcoming programmes are scheduled for October 19 at LBS Poojappura (3.25 pm), Thampanoor (4.15 pm), and Eastfort Bus Stand (5 pm). The Dance Vibes will feature 17 students from LBS Engineering College, Poojappura, trained by renowned dancers Sarath Sundar, Gokul J, and Jomon. This initiative is a collaborative effort between the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and the Keraleeyam organising committee.

Quiz contest
Participants can now register for the mega online quiz, an integral part of the Keraleeyam festivities, until 2 pm on October 18. As per an official statement, around 60,000 individuals have already registered for the event. Interested participants can register through the Keraleeyam website or by scanning the provided QR code. The mega quiz contest is set to take place on October 19 at 7.30 pm. Open to Keralites worldwide, the quiz has no age restrictions. The grand finale will be held as an offline contest in Thiruvananthapuram, with an attractive prize of Rs one lakh cash.

Selfie challenge
As part of the celebration, a selfie challenge has been introduced. Participants can upload their photos on the Keraleeyam website, featuring the backdrop of the Keraleeyam theme image. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keraleeyam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp