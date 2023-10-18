Man attempts suicide after stabbing girlfriend in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 20-year-old woman was stabbed by her boyfriend, who later tried to end his life by slicing his neck using a knife at Karakkamandapam on Wednesday morning.

Remya Rajan, who worked as a sales girl in a shop at Vellayambalam, was attacked by her friend Deepak, 23, outside her house. The Nemom police said the two have been hospitalized and the woman's condition is said to be serious.

According to local sources, the two have been in a relationship for the last few years. Deepak wanted Remya to leave her house and stay with him. However, she did not agree to this proposal and it was out of this grudge he attacked the woman.

The local residents said Deepak stabbed Remya in her neck multiple times after she turned away from him and was walking home. Remya ran into a neighbouring house in pain and was hospitalized by the family residing there. Deepak remained on the premises of Remya's house and later sliced his neck using the same knife when the police arrived.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

