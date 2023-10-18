Milma probe into inflated cost in milk transportation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After an internal audit flagged Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) of Milma for inflated costs in inter-state milk transportation, the union decided to carry out further probe.

While TRCMPU managing director D S Konda denied that the organisation suffered a big loss, he warned of action if there is anything amiss in further probe.

“If the discrepancies pointed out by the auditors are confirmed in further scrutiny, the excess amount will be deducted from officials involved before clearing the pending bills. Also, strict action would be taken against the erring officials,” said Konda.

Payment of around Rs 84 lakh pertaining to various inter-state transportation contracts has been held up by TRCMPU after the internal auditors came across some discrepancies in some of the bills. Questions were raised about the inflated cost of bringing milk from Maharashtra. An initial assessment revealed that the contractor charged over Rs 46 lakh in excess.

Though there are standing instructions in finding cost based on the distance travelled by the milk tankers, internal auditors have pointed out discrepancies in calculating the distance in some of the dairies. Konda pointed out that the transportation rate fixed by TRCMPU is lower than that of other regional unions of Milma.

