Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corruption: Opposition lays siege to Kerala Secretariat 

Satheesan criticised the government for extravagant spending on motorcades while struggling to provide essential services like the school’s midday meal programme.

Published: 19th October 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Congress state president K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty at the protest meet | B  P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The seven-hour-long siege of the Secretariat by the UDF witnessed a scathing attack on the LDF government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Speaking after launching the protest, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused the LDF of corruption and mismanagement, emphasising that they will face public trial for their actions. Congress state president K Sudhakaran challenged Pinarayi to present a single project initiated by the LDF government.

This marked the second time that the UDF leadership had led a protest against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, with the recent demonstration titled ‘From Ration Shop to Secretariat,’ attracting thousands of participants, aiming to shed light on the alleged corrupt practices of the ruling party. Notably, the UDF’s protest coincided with the approaching Lok Sabha elections. Earlier during July 2019, the UDF  had led a  siege of the Secretariat under the leadership of the then Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala.

During the protest, the UDF leaders demanded Pinarayi’s resignation, citing various corruption allegations, including the monthly installment controversy and cooperative bank scams, which have recently plagued the administration. Satheesan criticised the government for extravagant spending on motorcades while struggling to provide essential services like the school’s midday meal programme.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siege protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp