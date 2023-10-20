Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Entreprenuers’ help sought to aid waste management in Kerala

Published: 20th October 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to tap the immense business potential in waste management, the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) has decided to rope in entrepreneurs. The plan, which is being devised as part of the ongoing Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign, is to develop an effective waste management system with the help of private participation.

The LSGD, jointly with the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, organised an entrepreneurs meeting to roll out the plan on Monday. Entrepreneurs from different sectors, including those engaged in processing waste materials like plastic, flex, hair, sanitary waste, septage, e-waste, glass and sewage, attended the meeting.

Additional Chief Secretary of LSGD, Sarada Muraleedharan, who inaugurated the meet, said that it was
important for the state to draw up a master plan for developing Kerala into a green economy. Entrepreneurs belonging to different sectors made detailed presentations on their business models and the roles they can play in making Kerala garbage-free.

