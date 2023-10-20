Kerala tourism department leans on reel power to woo visitors, uncover new spots

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The narrow bridge at Vellayani is imprinted in the minds of every film lover. It is here that the emotional scene of 1989’s blockbuster movie Kireedam starring Mohanlal was shot. Even today, the spot is frequented by film buffs and tourists. Now, in a bid to capitalise on this trend, the government has mooted plans to develop the locations featured in Kireedam and arrange more amenities.

This is part of Kerala’s Tourism’s ambitious cinema tourism project. Over Rs 1.2 crore has been allotted for this project, which is slated to be completed in 18 months.‘Kireedam’ bridge is the first initiative to take off under the cinema tourism project. Bekal Fort in Kasaragod, where Mani Ratnam shot the popular song Uyire for his movie Bombay, is next.

Tourism Minister Mohammad Riyas said picturesque places that has graced the reel will be developed to tourism centres. Tourism Director P B Nooh said the project will also help uncover more riveting tourism spots to attract visitors.

