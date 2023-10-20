Kerala now preferred choice of international students: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has become the preferred choice of international students for higher studies, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating a meeting of foreign students in the run-up to the Keraleeyam celebrations from November 1 to 7 to highlight the state’s achievements.

As many as 162 students from 41 countries studying at the Kerala University and affiliated colleges were present at the event. The chief minister said facilities, including a 43,500 sq. ft hostel complex, are being readied for international students.

Pinarayi said over 450 foreign students are undergoing their studies in the state. In order to ensure that academic research leads to tangible real-world applications, translational labs are being set up, for which the government has allocated Rs 20 crore to six varsities in the state, he said.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the government is engaged in efforts to transform the state into a higher education hub of international standards. Finance Minister K N Balagopal and General Education Minister V Sivankutty were among those who spoke.

