Kerala now preferred choice of international students: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi said over 450 foreign students are undergoing their studies in the state.

Published: 20th October 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2023 09:43 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala has become the preferred choice of international students for higher studies, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating a meeting of foreign students in the run-up to the Keraleeyam celebrations from November 1 to 7 to highlight the state’s achievements. 

As many as 162 students from 41 countries studying at the Kerala University and affiliated colleges were present at the event. The chief minister said facilities, including a 43,500 sq. ft hostel complex, are being readied for international students.  

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the government is engaged in efforts to transform the state into a higher education hub of international standards. Finance Minister K N Balagopal and General Education Minister V Sivankutty were among those who spoke. 

