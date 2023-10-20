Unexpected deluge in Thiruvananthapuram leaves officials scrambling for solutions

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the unexpected deluge that rattled the state capital, various agencies are diligently investigating the causes, identifying shortcomings, and seeking solutions to prepare for future calamities resulting from extreme rain events. The 10 to 12 hours of intense rainfall brought the state capital to its knees, highlighting the lack of coordinated interventions by various agencies to equip the city for such disasters. As pressure mounts, the city corporation, district administration, and other relevant entities are working on a comprehensive plan, encompassing short-term, mid-term, and long-term solutions to enhance the city’s resilience against urban flooding in the future.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is in the process of developing a comprehensive plan in collaboration with various agencies. A senior DDMA official said, “We will conduct more meetings and are actively working on a comprehensive plan to bolster the city’s flood resilience.”

Mayor Arya Rajendran led a meeting on Thursday, attended by various agencies such as the Kerala Water Authority, Public Works Department, Kerala State Electricity Board, and the irrigation department, among others. The emergency plans will prioritise clearing silt and debris from clogged water bodies. Efforts to remove encroachments and expand water bodies, particularly the canal network, are also in progress. An official from the City Corporation emphasized, “Periodical cleaning, widening, and desilting of canals are essential.”

Periodical cleaning mooted

Pre-monsoon cleaning once a year has proven insufficient, according to the official. The long-overdue rejuvenation of Akkulam Lake has been identified as a contributing factor to urban flooding. Pollution, garbage dumping, encroachment, and silt have significantly reduced the lake’s holding capacity over the years.

An official from the Irrigation department noted, “The lake is filled with filth, and we have observed island formation due to garbage dumping. There’s already a project to revitalise the lake, with the government allocating around Rs 100 crore. Speeding up the rejuvenation and cleaning of the river is crucial to increase the lake’s stormwater retention capacity and reduce flooding in the city and low-lying areas.”

The Tourism Department’s project for Akkulam Lake’s rejuvenation is yet to commence. The irrigation department also plans to introduce technology to monitor water levels in canals and water bodies under its jurisdiction to enhance preparedness. An official from the Irrigation Department said, “Sensors and other technologies will provide data on water levels. If extreme rainfall causes a rise in water levels, we’ll receive alerts to better prepare. Last Sunday, we were caught off guard by flooding because we had no prior knowledge of rising water levels.”

The civic body is also exploring the possibility of widening the canal stretch at Kannamoola. An official said, “We experienced severe flooding due to the limited holding capacity of Kannamoola, where many small and medium drains converge. Acquiring land to widen the canal may be necessary to ensure the smooth flow of stormwater.” The meeting led by the Mayor has also decided to establish a permanent breakwater at Veli.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the unexpected deluge that rattled the state capital, various agencies are diligently investigating the causes, identifying shortcomings, and seeking solutions to prepare for future calamities resulting from extreme rain events. The 10 to 12 hours of intense rainfall brought the state capital to its knees, highlighting the lack of coordinated interventions by various agencies to equip the city for such disasters. As pressure mounts, the city corporation, district administration, and other relevant entities are working on a comprehensive plan, encompassing short-term, mid-term, and long-term solutions to enhance the city’s resilience against urban flooding in the future. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is in the process of developing a comprehensive plan in collaboration with various agencies. A senior DDMA official said, “We will conduct more meetings and are actively working on a comprehensive plan to bolster the city’s flood resilience.” Mayor Arya Rajendran led a meeting on Thursday, attended by various agencies such as the Kerala Water Authority, Public Works Department, Kerala State Electricity Board, and the irrigation department, among others. The emergency plans will prioritise clearing silt and debris from clogged water bodies. Efforts to remove encroachments and expand water bodies, particularly the canal network, are also in progress. An official from the City Corporation emphasized, “Periodical cleaning, widening, and desilting of canals are essential.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Periodical cleaning mooted Pre-monsoon cleaning once a year has proven insufficient, according to the official. The long-overdue rejuvenation of Akkulam Lake has been identified as a contributing factor to urban flooding. Pollution, garbage dumping, encroachment, and silt have significantly reduced the lake’s holding capacity over the years. An official from the Irrigation department noted, “The lake is filled with filth, and we have observed island formation due to garbage dumping. There’s already a project to revitalise the lake, with the government allocating around Rs 100 crore. Speeding up the rejuvenation and cleaning of the river is crucial to increase the lake’s stormwater retention capacity and reduce flooding in the city and low-lying areas.” The Tourism Department’s project for Akkulam Lake’s rejuvenation is yet to commence. The irrigation department also plans to introduce technology to monitor water levels in canals and water bodies under its jurisdiction to enhance preparedness. An official from the Irrigation Department said, “Sensors and other technologies will provide data on water levels. If extreme rainfall causes a rise in water levels, we’ll receive alerts to better prepare. Last Sunday, we were caught off guard by flooding because we had no prior knowledge of rising water levels.” The civic body is also exploring the possibility of widening the canal stretch at Kannamoola. An official said, “We experienced severe flooding due to the limited holding capacity of Kannamoola, where many small and medium drains converge. Acquiring land to widen the canal may be necessary to ensure the smooth flow of stormwater.” The meeting led by the Mayor has also decided to establish a permanent breakwater at Veli. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp