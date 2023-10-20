V D Satheesan takes potshots against Mani and Dathan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader V D Satheesan on Thursday took potshots at CPM leader M M Mani and CM’s scientific advisor M C Dathan. Earlier, Mani had criticised Thodupuzha MLA P J Joseph saying that he has become a burden for the voters there. Satheesan also compared Dathan’s expletives towards a television journalist to that of the chief minister’s language.

While rallying behind Joseph, Satheesan said that Mani should be careful not to become a burden for the CPM.

“It’s high time the CM and CPM intervened to control Mani. Whenever the LDF government is caught on the back foot, Mani enters the scene and comes out with controversial statements.

His poison-laced words had put the cultural state of Kerala in a fix many a time. He has abused women leaders as well as MLAs including K K Rema,” said Satheesan. On Thursday, Mani criticised Joseph for being erratic in the Legislative Assembly.

