22 women to adopt sanyasa at Santhigiri Ashram in Thiruvananthapuram

With this, the number of sanyasins in the Ashram will go to 126, the Ashram authorities said in a statement.  

Published: 21st October 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

The women who have been initiated for adopting sanyasa at Santhigiri Ashram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Twenty-two more women will adopt sanyasa (life of renunciation) at Santhigiri Ashram, confirming the mission of Navajyoti Karunakara Guru for uplifting women’s status. 

During the 39th Sanyasa Deeksha Varshikam on October 24, the 22 women will be initiated by Santhigiri Gurustaniya Amrita Jnana Tapaswini at a function at Sahakarana Mandiram. With this, the number of sanyasins in the Ashram will go to 126, the Ashram authorities said in a statement.  

They said the 22 women will write a new chapter in the history of sanyasa in India’s spiritual tradition. The women on the threshold of renunciation were born in different parts of the country and were from different walks of life, it said.

New initiates 
Dr Rosy Nandi, Shalini Pruthi, Guru Chandrika V, Vandita Siddharthan, Vandita Babu, Dr Neetu P C, Vatsala K V, Jayapriya P V, Limsha K, Sukrita A, Prasanna, V Krishnapriya A S, Karuna S S, Anandavalli B M, Swayam Prabha B S, Karuna P K, and Brahmacharinis Mangavalli C B, Priyamvada R S, Shaibi A N, Sajitha P S, Anita S, Rajini R S.

