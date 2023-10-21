Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Centre flayed for allowing Chinese workers into Vizhinjam port

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked, “Has the prime minister elevated his close friends to the status of a super-state?”

Published: 21st October 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has condemned the Central government’s special visa waiver given to Chinese workers to work at the Adani Vizhinjam port. He posted on X that the waiver was in total violation of security guidelines.

“If any more evidence was needed for the home minister’s complicity in the Adani Group’s Modi-Made Monopoly (3M), it was made clear by the special visa waiver given to Chinese workers to work at the Adani Vizhinjam port in total violation of security guidelines,” he said.

He added: The home ministry clearly says that seamen and crew without visas can be allowed to disembark in ports for specific reasons, but that “no landing permit facility shall be granted to a national of Afghanistan, China, Ethiopia, Iraq, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia or Sri Lanka, and foreign nationals of Pakistan origin even if he/she is transiting through India and has a confirmed onward journey ticket.”
“Has the prime minister elevated his close friends to the status of a super-state?” he asked.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizhinjam port Jairam Ramesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp