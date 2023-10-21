Centre flayed for allowing Chinese workers into Vizhinjam port

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has condemned the Central government’s special visa waiver given to Chinese workers to work at the Adani Vizhinjam port. He posted on X that the waiver was in total violation of security guidelines.

“If any more evidence was needed for the home minister’s complicity in the Adani Group’s Modi-Made Monopoly (3M), it was made clear by the special visa waiver given to Chinese workers to work at the Adani Vizhinjam port in total violation of security guidelines,” he said.

He added: The home ministry clearly says that seamen and crew without visas can be allowed to disembark in ports for specific reasons, but that “no landing permit facility shall be granted to a national of Afghanistan, China, Ethiopia, Iraq, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia or Sri Lanka, and foreign nationals of Pakistan origin even if he/she is transiting through India and has a confirmed onward journey ticket.”

“Has the prime minister elevated his close friends to the status of a super-state?” he asked.

