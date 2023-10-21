Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tribal culture to come alive in Thiruvananthapuram

21st October 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A living museum offering a glimpse into the tribal culture of Kerala is being set up at Kanakakunnu palace premises. The development comes as part of the Keraleeyam festival and is done under the aegis of the Kerala Folklore Academy.

The museum, named ‘Adimam’, will recreate the unique lifestyle and ecosystem of the five tribal groups of Kerala, namely Kani, Mannan, Urali, Mavilar, and Paliyar. It will be open from November 1 to 7.

Culture Minister Saji Cherian inaugurated the groundbreaking ceremony, which was attended by the five village chiefs (Moopar). The function was followed by the display of unique art forms of each tribe and a musical ensemble. The rhythm of nagara, thudi, mathalam, and kokara tribal instruments created a stellar experience.

Urumooppan Aruvi started the Kuti dance of the Paliya section. The aim of the museum is to express the unique life of tribal people.

