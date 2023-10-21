Vettucaud church to be included in Kerala's heritage tourism project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Madre de Deus Church at Vettucaud, a major pilgrim centre on the coastal suburb of the state capital, will be made part of the state heritage tourism project.

This was announced by Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas while inaugurating the Amenity Centre at the church built by the state government at a cost of Rs 3 crore as part of the pilgrim tourism project last evening.

Madre de Deus Church is visited by devotees cutting across religious lines, and is seen as a symbol of the state’s inclusive mindset and social harmony and fraternity. Considering its spiritual significance, the Vettucaud Church, located close to the international airport and Shankhumukham and Veli tourism centres, has great potential to become a major pilgrimage tourism centre, Riyas said.

“Kerala has great potential to develop heritage tourism as a major domain. This is why Kerala Tourism has drawn up plans to protect centuries-old places of worship in various places in the state. This is part of the larger project of preserving tangible heritage of historical importance and attracting visitors,” the minister said.

Illumination of historical structures in the state capital under the Travancore Heritage project has made the visit to the city a more pleasant experience, especially in the evenings, he added.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, who presided over the function, said the Vettucaud Church should be declared an international spiritual tourism centre since it is visited by thousands of pilgrims every day.

This will also help tap the tourism potential of the panoramic area and the local community, he added. MLA Kadakampally Surendran was the chief guest at the function.

‘Thatvamasi’ project

The amenity centre at the church, developed as a three-storey structure, was included in the ‘Thatvamasi’ project for promoting pilgrimage tourism and creating basic amenities for visitors, and the work started in 2021. The complex has nine rooms, 14 toilets, a dormitory, utility room, lobby, waiting area, cafeteria, kitchen, and electrical room.

