1,001 students in Kattakada sing ode to Kerala’s beauty at Keraleeyam fest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under the initiative ‘Kattalaravam-Keraliyathinoppam Kattakada’ spearheaded by MLA I B Satheesh, of Kattakada assembly constituency, 1,001 school students from 23 schools in Kattakada assembled at the Sri Kalidasa Convention Centre to sing about Kerala’s cultural richness. Set to be a part of the upcoming Keraleeyam fest in Thiruvananthapuram from November 1 to 7, the students melodiously rendered six songs that celebrated the unique characteristics and heritage of Kerala.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Satheesh deemed the event a historic gathering, emphasising the significance of the students coming together to sing in honour of Kerala.” Keraleeyam is an opportunity to remember how we became who we are. Through Keraleeyam, we are calling out to the world what Kerala is today and what it will be tomorrow,” he said. He highlighted the aspiration for Kerala to evolve into an intellectual state, drawing parallels with the achievements of developed countries.

The MLA further emphasised that Keraleeyam would transcend the scale of the traditional Onam celebrations previously held annually in the capital, projecting it as a statewide event that would draw the entire populace of Kerala to Thiruvananthapuram. The school students, carefully chosen through a competition within the schools of Kattakada constituency, underwent rigorous training under the guidance of music teachers for two weeks in preparation for the event, Kattalaravam. Anagha, a plus-one student from Malayinkeezhu Govt. Girls HSS, led the group in their performance.

Loka Kerala Sabha meeting In another development, the members of the Loka Kerala Sabha convened online to discuss the expansion of the Keraleeyam programme globally. Under the leadership of organising committee convener S Harikishore, Loka Kerala Sabha director Dr K Vasuki, and NORKA chief executive officer Harikrishnan Namboothiri, the meeting brought together approximately 150 members from various countries. Harikishore communicated that detailed programmes would be shared via email, providing members with the opportunity to engage in live Keraleeyam seminars.

