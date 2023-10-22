Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Auto driver held for sexually harassing minor in Kerala

The police said the incident took place on October 16, after the accused offered a ride to the girl and another woman who were waiting at Karakonam bus stand.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vellarada police have arrested a 27-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly sexually harassing a schoolgirl while she was travelling in his autorickshaw. The arrested has been identified as Anu, a native of Kulathoor near Neyyattinkara.

The police said the incident took place on October 16, after the accused offered a ride to the girl and another woman who were waiting at Karakonam bus stand. “The woman got down at Kunnathukal, and the girl was alone in the autorickshaw.

Then, the accused started making sexually explicit comments. The girl demanded the driver to stop the autorickshaw, and he refused. Soon, he stopped the vehicle and started showing obscene signs. The girl ran away from the vehicle and informed her parents.

The parents later filed a complaint with the Vellarada police, and the accused was arrested on Saturday. He has been booked under the Pocso Act and has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. 

