History-sheeter held for looting money, attacking bartender in Thiruvananthapuram's Attingal

The police said the incident took place around 7 pm on Friday at ‘Dev Residency’ at Attingal after Vishnu and his three friends reached the bar and had booze.

Published: 22nd October 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 25-year-old history-sheeter was arrested by the Attingal police for allegedly robbing money from a bar hotel after keeping a bartender at knifepoint, vandalising the bar, and threatening other staff.

The arrested has been identified as Vishnu alias Velloorkonam Vishnu. He is accused of several criminal cases. The police said the incident took place around 7 pm on Friday at ‘Dev Residency’ at Attingal after Vishnu and his three friends reached the bar and had booze.

“When the bar staff gave the bill to him, he began verbally abusing the staff and vandalising the bar counter. Soon, other staff came and an argument ensued. Vishnu demanded the other customers leave, following which he created a ruckus in the bar and looted money after pointing a knife at the neck of a bartender. He and his friends fled the scene soon after,” the police added. However, the police nabbed him based on the CCTV footage from the hotel. Vishnu was arrested and remanded for 14 days.

