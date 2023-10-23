Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Poor patient-doctor ratio causing burnout in doctors’: KGMOA

The members pointed out that a recent case where a doctor in a public health centre at Velloor in Kottayam fainted due to fatigue was not a lone incident.

Published: 23rd October 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has urged the government to appoint more doctors to meet the public demand. According to the association, the doctors in government hospitals are overworked, and the quality of treatment would be compromised if the situation is allowed to continue.

The members pointed out that a recent case where a doctor in a public health centre at Velloor in Kottayam fainted due to fatigue was not a lone incident.

“The WHO recommends a patient-doctor ratio of 1:1,000. To maintain that ratio, there should be 17,665 doctors in the government sector against the present strength of 6,165.

Around 50% of the patients are dependent on government hospitals,” said a joint statement of KGMOA state president Dr T N Suresh and general secretary Dr Sunil P K.

They said the rights of both patients and doctors are trampled because of the lack of efforts to increase the strength of doctors. 

The patients get just 2-3 minutes of the doctors’ time during the outpatient consultation. This dissatisfaction among patients can also lead to more hospital attack cases, they said.  The health centres have the additional burden of participating in disease prevention programmes, state-national health programmes and other projects on social security.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KGMOA WHO doctors patient-doctor ratio

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp