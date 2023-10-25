Free entry to Keraleeyam fest: Minister V Sivankutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The entry for the public to the events and exhibitions that will be held as part of the Keraleeyam fest will be free, General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who is also the chairman of the Keraleeyam organising committee, has said. He was speaking to reporters on Tuesday after a review meeting held to discuss the developments of the fest slated to begin on November 1.

Transport Minister Antony Raju said that better travel arrangements and an extensive parking system will be arranged for the event. The venues of the fest will be declared a red zone, and visitors can make use of the electric buses of the KSRTC, which will take them to the venues free of cost. The minister said that adequate KSRTC buses will be deployed to ply visitors from the parking lots to the red zones.

During the meeting, Keraleeyam convener S Harikishore gave a presentation on the goals and programmes of the event.

Keraleeyam programme committee chairman I B Satheesh MLA, Media Academy chairman R S Babu, I&PRD director T V Subhash, chief minister’s press secretary P M Manoj also spoke on the occasion.

The Keraleeyam fest will be held from November 1 to 7 in Thiruvananthapuram at more than 40 venues, showcasing the state’s achievements in various sectors. Many art, cultural, and industrial exhibitions like seminars, fairs, mega art shows, food festivals, film festivals, and illumination shows will be held as part of the festival.

Mural painting exhibition held in view of the Keraleeyam fest, a mural painting exhibition on ‘Mosaic of Expression’ was held on the Manaveeyam Veedhi on Tuesday. A total of 13 young contemporary female artists took part in the exhibition by rendering their creativity on the walls of Manaveeyam.

V Sivankutty inaugurated the event. Bose Krishnamachari, founder of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, is curating the mural exhibition.

Anupama Elias, Akshaya K Suresh, P S Jalaja, P S Jaya, Helena Merin Joseph, Hima Hariharan, Mariam Jasmin, Mona Isa, Sabita Kadanapalli, Sara Hussain, K Shilpa, V N Soumya, and Yamini Mohan were the young artists who participated in the exhibition.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The entry for the public to the events and exhibitions that will be held as part of the Keraleeyam fest will be free, General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who is also the chairman of the Keraleeyam organising committee, has said. He was speaking to reporters on Tuesday after a review meeting held to discuss the developments of the fest slated to begin on November 1. Transport Minister Antony Raju said that better travel arrangements and an extensive parking system will be arranged for the event. The venues of the fest will be declared a red zone, and visitors can make use of the electric buses of the KSRTC, which will take them to the venues free of cost. The minister said that adequate KSRTC buses will be deployed to ply visitors from the parking lots to the red zones. During the meeting, Keraleeyam convener S Harikishore gave a presentation on the goals and programmes of the event. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Keraleeyam programme committee chairman I B Satheesh MLA, Media Academy chairman R S Babu, I&PRD director T V Subhash, chief minister’s press secretary P M Manoj also spoke on the occasion. The Keraleeyam fest will be held from November 1 to 7 in Thiruvananthapuram at more than 40 venues, showcasing the state’s achievements in various sectors. Many art, cultural, and industrial exhibitions like seminars, fairs, mega art shows, food festivals, film festivals, and illumination shows will be held as part of the festival. Mural painting exhibition held in view of the Keraleeyam fest, a mural painting exhibition on ‘Mosaic of Expression’ was held on the Manaveeyam Veedhi on Tuesday. A total of 13 young contemporary female artists took part in the exhibition by rendering their creativity on the walls of Manaveeyam. V Sivankutty inaugurated the event. Bose Krishnamachari, founder of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, is curating the mural exhibition. Anupama Elias, Akshaya K Suresh, P S Jalaja, P S Jaya, Helena Merin Joseph, Hima Hariharan, Mariam Jasmin, Mona Isa, Sabita Kadanapalli, Sara Hussain, K Shilpa, V N Soumya, and Yamini Mohan were the young artists who participated in the exhibition. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp