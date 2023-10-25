Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Italian couple adopts 6-year-old from Kerala child welfare council

The couple came to meet the boy on Sunday, once all legal procedures were wrapped up. It took the child a couple of days to become familiar and get in sync with his stepfather and stepmother. 

Published: 25th October 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

The six-year-old is the 10th child to be adopted by a couple living abroad and the fourth to be taken in by couples from Italy.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a yearlong process, an Italian couple successfully adopted a six-year-old inmate of the Kerala State Child Welfare Council (KSWC) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sergio Marino and Lucia Kazak Sika of Sovico near Milan in Italy have adopted the boy, a Class I student in a city school. He was brought to the KSWC from a childcare centre in Idukki while he was just three months old. The couple had applied online a year ago through the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) to adopt a child from India. The boy got priority. However, owing to procedural delays, the couple started talking to the child via video calls. The couple came to meet the boy on Sunday, once all legal procedures were wrapped up. It took the child a couple of days to become familiar and get in sync with his stepfather and stepmother. 

Director of the Women and Child Welfare Department Haritha V Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim and State Child Welfare Committee general secretary G L Arun Gopi were among those present when the boy was sent off with the couple. Sergio and Lucia promised the KSWC that they would not change his name. The happy couple said they had been waiting for someone like him for a long time.

Sergio works in Confindustria in Italy, while Lucia manages a cosmetics company. The couple will leave for Mumbai on Thursday and fly to Italy with the boy on Friday. 

The six-year-old is the 10th child to be adopted by a couple living abroad and the fourth to be taken in by couples from Italy. Other than him, three children were taken in by couples in Italy, two each were adopted by couples in the UAE and Spain, while one each were adopted by people in Denmark and the US.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
adoption Sergio Marino Lucia Kazak Sika KSWC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp