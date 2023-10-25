Italian couple adopts 6-year-old from Kerala child welfare council

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a yearlong process, an Italian couple successfully adopted a six-year-old inmate of the Kerala State Child Welfare Council (KSWC) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sergio Marino and Lucia Kazak Sika of Sovico near Milan in Italy have adopted the boy, a Class I student in a city school. He was brought to the KSWC from a childcare centre in Idukki while he was just three months old. The couple had applied online a year ago through the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) to adopt a child from India. The boy got priority. However, owing to procedural delays, the couple started talking to the child via video calls. The couple came to meet the boy on Sunday, once all legal procedures were wrapped up. It took the child a couple of days to become familiar and get in sync with his stepfather and stepmother.

Director of the Women and Child Welfare Department Haritha V Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim and State Child Welfare Committee general secretary G L Arun Gopi were among those present when the boy was sent off with the couple. Sergio and Lucia promised the KSWC that they would not change his name. The happy couple said they had been waiting for someone like him for a long time.

Sergio works in Confindustria in Italy, while Lucia manages a cosmetics company. The couple will leave for Mumbai on Thursday and fly to Italy with the boy on Friday.

The six-year-old is the 10th child to be adopted by a couple living abroad and the fourth to be taken in by couples from Italy. Other than him, three children were taken in by couples in Italy, two each were adopted by couples in the UAE and Spain, while one each were adopted by people in Denmark and the US.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a yearlong process, an Italian couple successfully adopted a six-year-old inmate of the Kerala State Child Welfare Council (KSWC) in Thiruvananthapuram. Sergio Marino and Lucia Kazak Sika of Sovico near Milan in Italy have adopted the boy, a Class I student in a city school. He was brought to the KSWC from a childcare centre in Idukki while he was just three months old. The couple had applied online a year ago through the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) to adopt a child from India. The boy got priority. However, owing to procedural delays, the couple started talking to the child via video calls. The couple came to meet the boy on Sunday, once all legal procedures were wrapped up. It took the child a couple of days to become familiar and get in sync with his stepfather and stepmother. Director of the Women and Child Welfare Department Haritha V Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim and State Child Welfare Committee general secretary G L Arun Gopi were among those present when the boy was sent off with the couple. Sergio and Lucia promised the KSWC that they would not change his name. The happy couple said they had been waiting for someone like him for a long time.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sergio works in Confindustria in Italy, while Lucia manages a cosmetics company. The couple will leave for Mumbai on Thursday and fly to Italy with the boy on Friday. The six-year-old is the 10th child to be adopted by a couple living abroad and the fourth to be taken in by couples from Italy. Other than him, three children were taken in by couples in Italy, two each were adopted by couples in the UAE and Spain, while one each were adopted by people in Denmark and the US. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp