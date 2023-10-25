Santhosh Kumar's small world of wings & wonders

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the past 10 years, Santhosh Kumar has been a regular figure on the banks of Vellayani Lake. Every morning, he arrives here with his camera to capture the microworld of insects and organisms that thrive near the placid water. He calls his collections Kaayal photography.’

Recently, Santhosh zoomed his lens on a one-of-a-kind moth species, ‘Sphingidae,’ commonly called sphinx moths or hawks’, making a key addition to the number of small and obscure beauties of nature he has captured so far.

“It made a repeated clicking noise. That’s what caught my attention. The grey stripes and a face-like pattern on its head distinguish the moth from the rest,” says Santhosh, whose right leg is affected by polio.

“Many people are into wildlife photography. Though I too had a passion for it, I had difficulty walking around. One day, I came across an insect with distinct features and colours. This moment changed my life. It’s when I realised that we often overlook the insects and organisms that live around us. Now I aim to showcase the distinct species of the microworld to the public, especially students and researchers,” says Santhosh, who recently underwent three surgeries on his right leg to treat a vein block.

Santhosh captured one of the three species of death’s head hawkmoth genus, Acherontia lachesis, also called bee robber. The species was first described by Johan Christian Fabricius in 1798. “The species was not reported in Kerala or in the Vellayani ecosystem before. Santhosh’s finding is likely the first ever to be reported here,” says S S Satheesh Kumaran Nair, a naturalist and founder of Birds on Wheels Holidays OPC Private Limited.

The species is commonly seen in countries like India, Nepal, Pakistan, southern Japan, and the Philippines. Their tongue is strong enough to pierce the wax cells and get honey from beehives. Santhosh aspires to capture more such varied species and conduct an exhibition to showcase his collections. However, the camera he has been using is in a bad condition.

“I’m the only earning member in my family. I shoot small events to support my livelihood, and the camera is my lone prized possession. I’ve been looking for financial help to continue photography, but nothing has materialised. I would like to conduct classes and spread awareness on distinct species that often go unnoticed,” he says.

Contact: 8921223769

