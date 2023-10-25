Vigilance wants more staff; Kerala government yet to respond

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of acute manpower shortage in Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Vigilance director, T K Vinod Kumar, has recommended that the state government increase the number of staff by 100 per cent. At present, a total of 500 employees, including officers, are working in various districts and regional offices of VACB. The director has submitted a proposal to the home department to increase staff strength to 1,000.

The proposal was sent a month ago, a source in the Vigilance department said. The director pointed out that Vigilance cannot function smoothly with the present strength, and hence the government should consider mobilising staff at least through deputation procedures. However, the home department has not responded to the request yet.

The Vigilance is struggling to handle pending cases and complaints as they are facing a severe shortage of officials.

Though there has been an increase in the number of corruption cases involving public servants in each district, no additional recruitment has been made to the department to deal with the increasing number of cases and complaints since 2010.

