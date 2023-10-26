Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fellowships conferred on eminent personalities in Kerala

ISRO chairman Somanath S, Chandrabhas Narayana, Sanjay Behari, Anandharamakrishnan C, Mohanan Kunnummal and Ramchand C were honoured with fellowship in addition to 10 elected fellows.

Published: 26th October 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan giving a memento to ISRO chairman S Somnath during the function held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Academy of Sciences (KAS), a professional body of scientists, academicians, doctors, and technocrats in Kerala, conducted the sixth fellowship conferment ceremony on Wednesday at the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) in Thiruvananthapuram. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was the chief guest. 

ISRO chairman Somanath S; Chandrabhas Narayana, director, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram; Sanjay Behari, director, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Thiruvananthapuram; Anandharamakrishnan C, director, CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) Thiruvananthapuram; Mohanan Kunnummal, vice chancellor, Kerala University of Health Sciences and University of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram; and Ramchand C N, president and CEO, Saksin Lifesciences, Chennai; were honoured with fellowship in addition to 10 elected fellows. 

The 10 elected fellows include Jasmine M Shah (Department of Plant Science, Central University of Kerala), P V Mohanan, K N Narayanan Unni, Pramod Gopinath, K G Raghu, K B Ramesh Kumar, Reghu Raveendran, Sabu Thomas, P Sreejith and T S Swapna.

