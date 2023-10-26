Keraleeyam imposes additional financial burden on cash-strapped corporation

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the state is reeling under one of the worst financial crises, Keraleeyam -- a week-long event organised by the state, has brought additional burden on the financially-crippled government. In this context, agencies are struggling to implement welfare and development projects. Meanwhile, the cash-strapped city corporation, which is responsible for waste management and sanitation during the event, has to bearing the brunt of it in the run-up to the Keraleeyam celebrations. Keraleeyam will be held from November 1 across 40 venues in the capital city. The city corporation is expected to spend around Rs 25 lakh from its exchequer to ensure hygiene, sanitation and waste management in the city during the event. Though an estimate was submitted, the state government has refused to sanction funds from the Rs 27 crore allotted for conducting the event.

A source said it is the biggest need of the hour to hire more people for cleaning activities. “We cannot use our sanitation workers as they have their own daily responsibilities to tend to. We are planning to outsource as many as 100 workers to clean the city every day during the event. By morning, the city needs to be clean. Around 1 lakh people are expected to take part in the event every day. If the event was just for one day, we could have managed with our existing staff,” said a source.

“As per the fixed wage, each worker should be given Rs 675. We may have to pay double the wages as they will be carrying out the work during the night. We will be negotiating with them,” an official source said. In addition, the civic body is planning to deploy 50 haritha karma sena members at the venues hosting the event. At present the civic body is paying Rs 350.

“For the haritha karma sena members as well, we will have to pay more as they will be doing double duty. We will have to pay them Rs 500. In addition to the workforce, we will have to hire multiple vehicles for moving the waste. As per a rough estimate, the required amount is around Rs 25 lakh. We submitted the budget to the government but they didn’t approve it,” said the source.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties are agitated as the civic body is not allotting funds for various development activities in their wards. Senior BJP councillor P Ashok Kumar said the civic body has no funds of its own because of poor revenue collection and other fees. “There is no money for implementing projects. The entire city is facing flooding because of poor pre-monsoon sanitation drive. They allocate a mere Rs 1 lakh for each ward, which is inadequate. They should be utilising funds for such purposes instead of spending on such meaningless events,” said Ashok Kumar.

Congress councillor P Padmakumar said the financially struggling civic body has been cutting down allocations for many projects due to the financial crisis.

“The state government is in deep debt. Why spend money on such events when they should be addressing many pressing issues faced by the citizens here? The city is under the threat of flooding while people live in fear. They should be utilising all these funds for addressing water logging issues faced by the people who voted for them,” Padmakumar rued.

