Madre de Deus Church now part of Kerala heritage circuit 

The work had started in 2021. It has nine rooms, 14 toilets, a dormitory, utility room, lobby, waiting area, cafeteria, kitchen and electrical room.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Madre de Deus Church at Vettucaud, a major pilgrim centre in the capital, will be part of the State Heritage Tourism Project, said Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas. He was speaking after inaugurating an amenity centre at the church built by the state government at a cost of `3 crore as part of the Pilgrim Tourism Project.

The Vettucaud Church, located close to the Trivandrum International Airport and Shanghumugham and Veli tourism centres, has great potential to become a pilgrimage tourism centre, he added. “Madre de Deus Church is visited by devotees cutting across religious lines, and as such, is a symbol of Kerala’s inclusive mindset and social harmony,” Riyas said.

The minister added that Kerala can develop Heritage Tourism as a domain. “This is why Kerala Tourism plans to protect centuries-old places of worship in the state. It is part of a larger project to preserve tangible heritage and attract visitors,” he added. Transport Minister Antony Raju, who presided over the function, said the Vettucaud Church should be declared an international spiritual tourism centre since it is visited by thousands daily.

