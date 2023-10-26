Make Aralam school operational by next year: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Aralam Farm Model Residential School should be made fully operational by the academic year 2024-25, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking after chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the issues of the Aralam Farm Rehabilitation Area.

In the meeting, he emphasised that regular inspection should be done to complete the construction of the elephant barrier wall. He instructed the officials that the concrete works, which are part of wall and road construction, should be completed on time. Vijayan also instructed that the construction of houses be completed on time besides making ration cards available to all families, including sub-families.

He said the demands of the unions to get the wages paid to the farms by the agriculture department, will be considered in the Aralam farms that come under the tribal department.

“The Scheduled Tribes development department should set aside a certain amount for the purpose of agriculture and the development of the farm, on the model of the agriculture department allocating budget allocation for agriculture farms.

A list of 1,746 persons has been prepared by conducting a joint inspection for the allotment of land to other landless Scheduled Tribes by cancelling the possession records of families not permanently residing on six farms,” he said.

The District Collector was tasked with taking action on this report. A total of 131 families living in the resettlement area have not received the possession deed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Aralam Farm Model Residential School should be made fully operational by the academic year 2024-25, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking after chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the issues of the Aralam Farm Rehabilitation Area. In the meeting, he emphasised that regular inspection should be done to complete the construction of the elephant barrier wall. He instructed the officials that the concrete works, which are part of wall and road construction, should be completed on time. Vijayan also instructed that the construction of houses be completed on time besides making ration cards available to all families, including sub-families. He said the demands of the unions to get the wages paid to the farms by the agriculture department, will be considered in the Aralam farms that come under the tribal department.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The Scheduled Tribes development department should set aside a certain amount for the purpose of agriculture and the development of the farm, on the model of the agriculture department allocating budget allocation for agriculture farms. A list of 1,746 persons has been prepared by conducting a joint inspection for the allotment of land to other landless Scheduled Tribes by cancelling the possession records of families not permanently residing on six farms,” he said. The District Collector was tasked with taking action on this report. A total of 131 families living in the resettlement area have not received the possession deed. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp