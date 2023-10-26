No govt money will be used for Keraleeyam Festival: Minister Saji Cherian

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Keraleeyam Festival will be organised only through sponsorships and not by utilising money from the state exchequer, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian has said. He was speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday while replying to the query on the allegations raised by the opposition that the state government is extravagant in spending the state’s money on Keraleeyam.

“Keraleeyam will showcase the achievements of the state on a global platform through cultural events at various venues. Art programmes coordinated by various cultural institutions will be staged as part of it. Admission to all programmes is completely free. The cultural events will be held in 30 places, including four main stages, two theatres, 12 sub-stages, 11 street stages, and the Salvation Army School grounds. Central Stadium, Nishagandhi, Tagore Theatre, and Putharikandam Ground are the main venues. Plays will be held in Senate Hall, and the Children’s Drama Festival will be held at Bharat Bhavan,” he said.

Venues and key events

Vivekananda Park, Keltron Compound, Tagore Open Air Auditorium, Bharat Bhavan, Women’s College, Bala Bhavan, Panchayat Association Hall, Suryakanthi, Museum Radio Park, SMV School, University College, and Gandhi Park will be the sub-venues. Cultural evenings will be held at the Central Stadium for seven days, from November 1 to 6, at other venues.

Actor Shobhana’s ‘Swathi Hridayam’ dance evening will be staged at the Central Stadium on November 1. On the second day, 140 artists will perform a mega show titled ‘Kerala Peruma’. ‘Aswamedham’ between Grand Master G S Pradeep and actor and MLA Mukesh will also be held as part of it.

K S Chitra’s musical nite, Stephen Devassy and Mattannur Sankarankutty Marar’s Musical Mega Show, Murukan Kattakada’s ‘Mega Poetry Fest’, ‘Mega Kavya Mela’ directed by Soorya Krishnamoorthy, ‘Poorvamathrikakalillatha Naattarivukal’ directed by Soorya Krishnamoorthy, ‘Empower with Love,’ an event by differently-abled children under the aegis of Gopinath Muthukad, classical dance evenings by Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Rajashree Warrier, Jayaprabha Menon, Neena Prasad, Paris Lakshmi, and Rupa Ravindran will also be held.

