Kerala assembly model for rest of the country: A N Shamseer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker A N Shamseer on Thursday said the Kerala assembly is a model for the rest of the country. He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘model assembly’ organised as part of the Kerala Legislature International Book Fair (KLIBF). Students of different schools in the state capital became ‘ministers’ at the model assembly. Sanooj G S of St John’s HSS, Nalanchira, was the speaker while Fathima S of GHSS, Tholicode, was the deputy speaker.

“Law making is the duty of legislators. Each legislator has the responsibility to examine all aspects of new laws. When the Parliament is passing new laws without detailed discussions, the Kerala Assembly hears everyone’s versions before doing so. It is our speciality,” he said. The speaker urged the children to study the different aspects of law making.

Model House

All procedures followed in a day’s session of the Kerala assembly was recreated at the assembly. The children were part of question hour, adjournment motion, submission, discussion etc. The members raised various issues during the question hour, including anti-drug awareness, mobile phone use among students, impact of climate change and steps to foster traditional arts. Students who donned the roles of ministers replied to the questions. They handled the portfolios of excise, general education, environment and culture.

The adjournment notice raised the issue of price rise of essential commodities. Following the reply by the CM and the food minister, the speaker denied permission for discussion on the notice. The submission raised the issue of the Union government’s alleged moves to shift libraries from the state list to concurrent list. The House later unanimously passed a substantive motion on the issue.

The student were selected from higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools in the government and aided sectors in the district.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker A N Shamseer on Thursday said the Kerala assembly is a model for the rest of the country. He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘model assembly’ organised as part of the Kerala Legislature International Book Fair (KLIBF). Students of different schools in the state capital became ‘ministers’ at the model assembly. Sanooj G S of St John’s HSS, Nalanchira, was the speaker while Fathima S of GHSS, Tholicode, was the deputy speaker. “Law making is the duty of legislators. Each legislator has the responsibility to examine all aspects of new laws. When the Parliament is passing new laws without detailed discussions, the Kerala Assembly hears everyone’s versions before doing so. It is our speciality,” he said. The speaker urged the children to study the different aspects of law making. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Model House All procedures followed in a day’s session of the Kerala assembly was recreated at the assembly. The children were part of question hour, adjournment motion, submission, discussion etc. The members raised various issues during the question hour, including anti-drug awareness, mobile phone use among students, impact of climate change and steps to foster traditional arts. Students who donned the roles of ministers replied to the questions. They handled the portfolios of excise, general education, environment and culture. The adjournment notice raised the issue of price rise of essential commodities. Following the reply by the CM and the food minister, the speaker denied permission for discussion on the notice. The submission raised the issue of the Union government’s alleged moves to shift libraries from the state list to concurrent list. The House later unanimously passed a substantive motion on the issue. The student were selected from higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools in the government and aided sectors in the district. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp