Breast cancer awareness: Over 100 surgeries to be performed on October 28 in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a unique initiative, over 100 breast cancer surgeries will be performed in major hospitals across the state on Saturday to raise awareness about breast cancer.

The programme named BREASTATHON 2023, is organised by the Kerala chapter of The Association of Surgeons of India as part of breast cancer awareness month. All government medical colleges, cancer centres, private medical colleges, corporate hospitals, and other government hospitals will join the programme.

The aim of the programme is to generate awareness about breast cancer among the public and to highlight the significance of early diagnosis and surgical treatment to the public.

Besides, this will help put across a strong message to the society that the surgical fraternity of the state, stands united in our fight against breast cancer, said the secretary of ASI Kerala Chapter, Dr Madhu Muralee.

The initiative, touted as the first of its kind in the country, has received overwhelming responses from various hospitals in the state, according to the organisers. The RCC will make arrangements for 10-12 surgeries while the government Taluk Hospital in Punalur has agreed to conduct two surgeries.

The authorities of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College have kept three tables for conducting breast cancer surgeries. All surgical centres in the state will also organise breast cancer awareness classes on Saturday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a unique initiative, over 100 breast cancer surgeries will be performed in major hospitals across the state on Saturday to raise awareness about breast cancer. The programme named BREASTATHON 2023, is organised by the Kerala chapter of The Association of Surgeons of India as part of breast cancer awareness month. All government medical colleges, cancer centres, private medical colleges, corporate hospitals, and other government hospitals will join the programme. The aim of the programme is to generate awareness about breast cancer among the public and to highlight the significance of early diagnosis and surgical treatment to the public. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Besides, this will help put across a strong message to the society that the surgical fraternity of the state, stands united in our fight against breast cancer, said the secretary of ASI Kerala Chapter, Dr Madhu Muralee. The initiative, touted as the first of its kind in the country, has received overwhelming responses from various hospitals in the state, according to the organisers. The RCC will make arrangements for 10-12 surgeries while the government Taluk Hospital in Punalur has agreed to conduct two surgeries. The authorities of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College have kept three tables for conducting breast cancer surgeries. All surgical centres in the state will also organise breast cancer awareness classes on Saturday. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp