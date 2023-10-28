Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Keraleeyam to retell history of women in Kerala

The exhibition is envisioned as a vibrant visual experience that reflects the empowerment and resistance of Kerala women, from early reform movements to contemporary times.

Published: 28th October 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

General Education Minister V Sivankutty flags off the Kudumbashree ‘Kalajadha’ as part of the promotion of Keraleeyam 2023 which is set to begin on November 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An exhibition on the history of women in Kerala, their resistance, tolerance, and representations at different ages will be organised as part of Keraleeyam fest from November 1 to 7. Sajitha Madathil is the curator of the event organised by Kerala Women Development Corporation at Ayyankali Hall in Thiruvananthapuram.

The exhibition is envisioned as a vibrant visual experience that reflects the empowerment and resistance of Kerala women, from early reform movements to contemporary times. The exhibition will also include a visual account of the struggles, triumphs, and transformations of women in Kerala. Beyond historical narrative, the exhibition is a moving celebration of strength, determination, and achievement.

The exhibition will reaffirm the crucial role in building a progressive Kerala and honour the extraordinary contributions of Kerala women. Apart from photo exhibitions, video installations, and documentary screenings by women directors, art programmes by women’s groups will also activate the recording of women’s history.

Kudumbashree members took out a Kalajadha (Art rally) titled ‘Kelikottu’ as part of the promotion of Keraleeyam that will be held from November 1 to 7. The rally, which began at Kanakakunnu Palace on Friday, was flagged off by General Education Minister V Sivankutty. ‘Malamuzhakki’, a music troupe of the Kudumbashree unit in Wayanad, led the rally. Before the flag-off, a flash mob of students studying under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushal Yojana, was staged. Then a quiz competition was also organised. I B Satheesh, MLA, Kudumbashree Executive Director Jaffer Malik and Kerala convener S Harikishore participated in the function.

Mega thiruvathirakali tomorrow
A mega thiruvathirakali will be performed on Sunday in the Kattakada assembly constituency, where 1,001 people will participate. The event will be held at the Kattakada Christian College ground where the women’s associations of six panchayats of the constituency will gather and participate. 

As part of the Campaign for Kerala, 1001 students from the schools in Kattakada constituency participated in a Malayalam song performance last week. Sumangala Damodaran will open the stage with music of resistance and hope in Kerala. 

TAGS
Keraleeyam fest Women Empowerment

