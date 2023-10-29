IIST to get 5G Use Cases Labs soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Valiamala, has been selected as one of the recipients of the 5G Use Cases Labs, a notable recognition under the “100 5G Use Cases Labs Initiative” by the Government of India.

The institute, currently ranked 48 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), joins the ranks of 100 distinguished institutions across the nation. This initiative aims to cultivate expertise and active engagement in 5G and future technologies among students, educators, researchers, and the burgeoning startup ecosystem.

This groundbreaking 5G Use Cases Labs programme was introduced in the 2023-24 national budget and falls under the supervision of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India. PM Narendra Modi officially presented the 5G Use Cases Labs during the inauguration of the Indian Mobile Congress 2023 (IMC-2023) on Friday. The IMC 2023, organized by the DoT in collaboration with the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), commenced on Friday.

